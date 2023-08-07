8.51% Increase in Coal Production till June, 2023

No worker is retrenched from the services of Coal companies (Coal India Limited/Singareni Collieries Company Limited) on closure of coal mines. Workers are relocated / transferred to other units /establishments for their eﬀective utilization, with providing sufficient training.

Most of the requirement of coal in the country is met through indigenous production / supply. The focus of the Government is on increasing the domestic production of coal and to eliminate non-essential import of coal in the country. In the year 2022-23, coal production increased by 14.77% over the previous year. During the current year till Jun, 2023, domestic coal production has increased over 8.51% compared to the same period of last year. The steps taken by the Government to make the country self-sufficient in the production of coal are as under: