8.51% Increase in Coal Production till June, 2023

No worker is retrenched from the services of Coal companies (Coal India Limited/Singareni Collieries Company Limited) on closure of coal mines. Workers are relocated / transferred to other units /establishments for their eﬀective utilization, with providing sufficient training.
Most of the requirement of coal in the country is met through indigenous production / supply. The focus of the Government is on increasing the domestic production of coal and to eliminate non-essential import of coal in the country. In the year 2022-23, coal production increased by 14.77% over the previous year. During the current year till Jun, 2023, domestic coal production has increased over 8.51% compared to the same period of last year. The steps taken by the Government to make the country self-sufficient in the production of coal are as under:
- Regular reviews by Ministry of Coal to expedite the development of coal blocks.
- Enactment of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2021 for enabling captive mines owners (other than atomic minerals) to sell up to 50% of their annual mineral (including coal) production in the open market after meeting the requirement of the end use plant linked with the mine in such manner asmay be prescribed by the Central Government on payment of such additional amount.
- Single Window Clearance portal for the coal sector to speed up the operationalization of coal mines.
- Project Monitoring Unit for handholding of coal block allottees for obtaining various approvals/clearancesfor early operationalizationof coalmines.
- Re-opening of discontinued mines of CIL on revenue sharing basis and operating of mines of CIL through MDO.
- Coal India Limited is adopting Mass Production Technologies (MPT) in its Underground (UG) mines, mainly Continuous Miners (CMs), wherever feasible. Coal India Limited has also envisaged working large numbers of Highwalls (HW) mines in view of the availability of Abandoned / Discontinued mines. Coal India Limited is also planning large capacity UG mines wherever feasible.
- Inits Opencast (OC) mines, Coal India Limited already has State-of-the-Art technology in its high capacity Excavators, Dumpers and Surface Miners.
- Implementation of digitalization on pilot scale in 7 mega mines of CIL, which shall be replicated further.
- SCCL has planned to produce 75 MT by 2023-24 from the present level of 67 MT. Regular liasioning is being undertaken for grounding of new projects. In addition, progress of activities of new projects and operations of existing projects is being regularly monitored.