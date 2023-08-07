86 Coal Mines of Seven States auctioned so far Under Commercial Auction launched in 2020

Ministry of Coal has been conducting commercial auction of coal blocks since launch of Commercial Auction scheme by Hon’ble Prime Minister in June, 2020. Till date 86 coal mines have been successfully auctioned under commercial coal mine auctions. Details of revenue generated, state-wise from such auctions, till date, is as below:

State wise, revenue generated from Upfront and Monthly Payment from mines auctioned for commercial purpose (in Rs Crores) State Revenue in 2020-21 Revenue in 2021-22 Revenue in 2022-23 Chhattisgarh 28.786 14.93 481.542 Jharkhand 35.341 2.255 38.244 Madhya Pradesh 0 225.371 20.391 Maharashtra 0 52.964 8.993 Odisha 38.764 125 109.302 West Bengal 0 0 18.6 Assam 0 0 0.185 Total 102.891 420.52 677.257

Total 99 coal mines have been auctioned by Ministry of Coal for captive end uses and commercial mining sine 2017. It is incorrect to say all mines are struggling to start operation. Due to proactive and coordinated approach of Ministry of Coal and with support of State Governments, 55 mines have got mine operation permission.

As per Coal Mines/ Block Development and Production Agreement of commercial coal mines auctions executed between Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal and Successful Bidders, Schedule II coal mines have been granted 9 months from the date of Vesting Order to operationalize coal blocks. Mines other than Schedule-II mines have been granted 51 months for fully explored coal mines and 66 months for partially explored coal mines. However, some of the commercial mines have become operational even before the scheduled time.