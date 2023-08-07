Ministry of Culture supports NGOs through its various Schemes

Ministry of Culture has been supporting Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) and voluntary organizations through its various schemes for participating in overall propagation of all forms of art and culture. Sufficient funds are available in the Ministry for fulfilling its mandate including promotion of all forms of art and culture both tangible and intangible.

To maximize the participation of NGOs), the guidelines and application forms of these schemes have been uploaded on the Official Website of the Ministry. Wide publicity is also given to the advertisements seeking applications under these schemes through various newspapers, official website and social media platforms of Ministry and concerned Nodal agency of the scheme.

Financial Assistance for Promotion of Guru-Shishya Parampara – The objective of this scheme is to provide financial support for all genres of performing arts activities like dramatic groups, theatre groups, music ensembles, children theatre etc. and imparting training of artists by their respective Guru on regular basis in line with Guru–Shishya Parampara. As per the scheme, support is provided to 1 Guru and maximum 18 Shishyas in the field of theatre and 1 Guru and maximum 10 Shishyas in the field of music & dance.

Financial Assistance to Cultural organizations with National Presence – The objective of the scheme component is to provide financial assistance to reputed cultural organizations with national presence (‘not-for-profit’ organizations, NGOs, Societies, Trusts, Universities, etc.) with a view to disseminate and propagate art & culture by organizing various cultural activities at National/International level for promotion of art and culture of the country. This grant is given to such organizations, which has a properly constituted managing body, registered in India having an All India Character with National Presence in its operation, adequate working strength and have spent Rs. 1crore or more during any 3 of the last 5 years on cultural activities.

Cultural Function & Production Grant (CFPG)- The objective of this scheme component is to provide financial support to NGOs/ Societies/ Trusts/ Universities etc. for Seminars, Conference, Research, Workshops, Festivals, Exhibitions, Symposia, Production of Dance, Drama-Theatre, Music etc. The maximum grant provided under CFPG is Rs.5 Lakh which can be increased to Rs. 20 Lakh under exceptional circumstances.

Financial Assistance for the Preservation & Development of Cultural Heritage of the Himalayas- The objective of this scheme component is to promote and preserve the cultural heritage of the Himalayas through research, training and dissemination through audio visual programmes. The financial support is provided to the organizations in the States falling under the Himalayan Region i.e. Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. The quantum of funding is Rs. 10.00 lakhs per year for an organization which can be increased to Rs. 30.00 lakhs in exceptional cases.

Financial Assistance for the Preservation & Development of Buddhist/Tibetan Organization- Under this scheme component financial assistance is provided to the voluntary Buddhist/Tibetan organizations including Monasteries engaged in the propagation and scientific development of Buddhist/Tibetan Cultural and tradition and research in related fields. The quantum of funding under scheme component is Rs. 30.00 lakhs per year for an organization which can be increased to 1.00 crore in exceptional cases.

Financial Assistance for Building Grants including Studio Theatres– The objective of this scheme component is to provide financial support to NGO, Trust, Societies, Govt. Sponsored bodies, University, College etc. for creation of Cultural infrastructure and provision of facilities like electrical, air conditioning, acoustics, light and sound systems etc. Under this scheme component, the maximum amount of grant is up to Rs.50 Lakh in metro cities and up to Rs.25 Lakh in non- metro cities.