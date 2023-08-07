Ministry of Culture through its autonomous bodies has made efforts to promote art, literature and craft in the country. Sahitya Akademi under Ministry of Culture has published over 7000 books in 24 languages. Every year Akademi holds a number of seminars at regional, national and international levels; Akademi has a series of programs called Cultural Exchange and given travel grants to young writers and conducts International Literary Festival-UNMESHA.



Lalit Kala Akademi under Ministry of Culture organizes art camps, workshops, exhibitions, art festivals like National Painting workshops and Mega Exhibition. Sangeet Natak Akademi organizes festivals all over the country, provides grants-in-aid for research, documentation, and publishing in the performing arts; organizes and subsidizes seminars and conferences of subject specialists. Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) has designed various training programmes which include various thematic workshops focusing on creating awareness regarding promotion and preservation of Indian Tangible and Intangible Cultural Heritage, Literary Heritage, Folk/Tribal Art & Culture and Craft traditions.



Kalakshetra Foundation, Chennai, conducts workshops in Wood Block-printing, Kalamkari Painting and Natural dyeing. Craft Education and Research Centre the CERC , Kalakshetra Foundation under Ministry of Culture has trained women from low-income groups in the art of Kalamkari. Ministry through its akademies present awards and scholarships to the artists and also invites artists from different genres of performing arts, folk art, tribal art for performance.



Ministry of Culture through its autonomous bodies conducts festivals, fairs and events at regional, national and international levels. These events showcase traditional art forms, music, dance, crafts and other cultural expressions, drawing attention to the richness and diversity of traditional culture. The Akademies also maintain a repository of archives and regularly engaged in documenting our cultural heritage. Ministry also conducts training and workshops, cultural outreach programs and social media platforms to create awareness among the people of the country to adopt traditional culture.



