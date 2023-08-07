New coal storage facilities created as per Requirement

Coal stock at the coal mines vary on the basis of coal production and dispatches. Coal stock at Coal India Limited (CIL) & Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) pithead as on 31st March of the last five years and as on 31st July, 2023 is as under:

Figures in Million Tonne (MT)

Year 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24* (till 31st July) CIL 54.15 74.89 99.13 60.85 69.33 52.03 SCCL 1.609 3.189 5.255 4.712 5.148 3.912

* Provisional

There has been no curtailment of coal production due to shortage of storage space as adequate storage facilities for extracted coal are available in the mines and new coal storage space is created as and when required. In order to prevent self-combustion / spontaneous heating, coal offtake is planned by the coal companies accordingly. In addition to this, sufficient preventive measures are taken and fire-fighting arrangements are available in the mines to deal with such hazards.