Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar applauds exemplary performance of Indian Archers at World Championships

The Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded the exemplary performance of Indian Archers at World Archery Championship at Berlin, Germany in the Upper House today. He said that their exemplary performance is bound to inspire and motivate the nation.



Extending the felicitations on behalf of the House in Rajya Sabha, Shri Dhankhar particularly highlighted the achievements of the women archers for “scripting history by their spectacular performance.”



Praising the Indian archers for their best ever performance at the World Archery Championships, he said that their achievements reflect our rapid stride forward in the arena of sports and is testimony to the unwavering focus, tremendous hard work and wholehearted dedication of our sportspersons. “This is also on account of affirmative government initiatives and policies,” he added.



In his statement, the Rajya Sabha Chairman noted that 17 year old Aditi Gopichand Swami secured the first individual world title for the country by winning Gold Medal at the Championships. She became the youngest across the globe to win the title.



He also acknowledged Ojas Pravin Deotale who clinched Gold Medal in Men’s Individual event. He became the first Indian male archer to claim such a title at the World Archery Championships.



Another woman archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam won Bronze Medal in the Women’s Individual Compound event, while the team of Jyothi Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Gopichand Swami put on an outstanding performance to clinch Gold Medal in Women’s Compound Team event.



Wishing the archers all the success in their future endeavours, the Chairman expressed hope that they will continue to bring laurels and make the nation proud by their achievements.