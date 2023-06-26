69th Odisha State (Senior & Junior) Athletics Meet 2023 concluded at KIIT University premises

Bhubaneswar: The 69th Odisha State (Senior & Junior) Athletics Meet 2023 jointly organized by Odisha Athletics Association & KIIT – KISS and supported by Sports & Youth Services Department, Govt. of Odisha from 22nd – 25th June 2023 was successfully concluded today at Dutee Chand Athletics Stadium, KIIT University. A total of 1700+ participants from all districts & units of Odisha participated in the said meet.

Cuttack District Team was the champion and Sundargarh district declared as Runners Up. Record time in the Odisha Athletics Meet, first time a total 41 record was created by our athletes.

ASHOK DANDSENA from Odisha Police created individual second new state record in men 10000mtr run event with performance of 31:24.6 secand broke the previous record 31:36.0 sec. created in the year of 1980 by T.K.TIRKEY of Cuttack. Ashok also on the first day created a new state record in 5000mtr run event.

ANSHIKA ROUTRAY of Cuttack district also created a record in Girls-18 age group Shot Put throw event with the performance of 11.75 MTR and the old record was 11.43 MTR.

MARI MUKTA SORENGfrom Sundargarh created a new record in Girls-20 Triple Jump with the performance of 11.49 MTR and the old record was 11.40 MTR.

ARYAN EKKA from Bhubaneswar created new meet record in Boys-20 200mtr run clocked 22.0sec and the old record was 22.1 sec

In the last FOUR days total 12new meet records were created and out of twelve two State records were created.

Shri. Ashirbad Behera, Secretary, Odisha Athletic Association & Odisha Football Association. Dr. GS Patnaik, President, OAA Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General Sports, KIIT & KISS.

All the players, coaches, managers & OAA officials thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and MP Kandhamal for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Food & Field of Play) for the said athletic meet.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS congratulated all the prize winners and conveyed his best wishes for their future endeavours.