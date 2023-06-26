Odisha Gunvatta Sankalp commences in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Gunvatta Sankalp organized by Quality Council of India ,DPIIT India has been inaugurated in Bhubaneswar, Odisha in the presence of The Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena, IAS, DC Anu Garg, Chairperson Quality Council of India Jaxay Shah, Secretary General Ravi P Singh, Chairperson NABH QCI, Chairperson National Board for Quality Promotion & other dignitaries.

Virtually addressing the occasion, Hon. CM of Odisha Naveen Patnaik said, “The primary emphasis of Odisha Gunvatta Sankalp is on the essential elements of excellence within govt. operations concerning education, healthcare & industrial value chain. Including quality in everything we do is essential for progress of nation.”

Taking the word further, Smt. Anu Garg (IAS), Development Commissioner & ACS Water Resources, Govt of Odisha, commented, “For an organization to succeed, its products & services must be of the highest quality. Only quality will ensure maximum uniformity in products and reduce internal faults and inconsistencies.”

Dr. R P Singh, Secretary General of Quality Council of India said, “The certification of the One District One Project is well underway, and it will include the nation in the Quality of the global value chain that we are trying to promote.”

The event to proceed with multiple session discussions.