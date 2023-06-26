PM Narendra Modi expresses grief over #GanjamRoadMishap, announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for next of kin of each deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses grief over #GanjamRoadMishap, announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for injured.

It should be noted that at least 12 passengers were killed and several others injured in a head-on collision involving a OSRTC bus and a private bus in Ganjam on Monday.

Injured persons are now undergoing treatment at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. While the OSRTC bus was en-route Bhubaneswar from Rayagada, the private bus was returning from Berhampur, carrying a marriage party from Khandadeuli village in the district.

According to information, a mini bus carrying 27 people was returning after leaving a bride at her in-law’s house at Berhampur when an OSRTC bus hit it on the front. As a result, the bus overturned on the roadside. The bus was carrying relatives and villagers of the bride to her parental village Khandadeuli in Digapahandi area.