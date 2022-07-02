5th Test Day 1: India 338/7 against England in Birmingham

Birmingham: In Cricket, India made 338 runs for seven wickets against England at the end of day-one, in the rescheduled 5th Test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 83 and Mohammed Shami were playing when stumps were drawn for the day.

Rishabh Pant was top scorer, who made 146 runs by playing 111 balls. He hit 20 fours and four sixes.

India lead the Test series against England 2-1. England versus India one-off Test is the 5th Test from last year’s tour, which was postponed due to COVID-19. India leads the series 2-1.