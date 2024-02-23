Bhubaneswar: 5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman Shri Kartik Pandian today made early morning visit to Ekamra Khetra to review the ongoing Ekamra Development Project in old town, Bhubaneswar.

During his visit he directed the officials that the work must go on in full swing to complete the project by the New Year 2025.

He inspected all elements of the development plan including bus parking, car parking, tourist conveniences, vending zone, construction of Lingaraj Police Station, area behind the Ananta Vasudev Temple, the location of open Bhajan mandap and Lingaraj Plaza area.

Focusing on the rehabilitation of the shopkeepers and the vendors, Shri Kartik Pandian said that their livelihoods must be ensured in all possible ways.

Shri Pandian visited the alternative road from Kotitirtheswar to Taleswar parallel to Bindusagar road and reviewed the land requirements and drains.

He advised BMC to hand over balance land wherever required for construction of drains and advised to plan for foundation for Queue management system in a manner not to disturb the landscape during annual requirements like Sivaratri.

Scientific management of traffic was discussed during the review.

To promote a clean environment around the temple, battery operated vehicles will be used to ferry passengers around the temple.