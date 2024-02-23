BSH Home Appliances Opens the First Bosch and Siemens Store in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha

Bhubaneshwar : BSH Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, a global leader in the home appliance industry, announced the opening of its first-ever Bosch and Siemens brand store in the ‘Temple City’ of Odisha, Bhubaneswar. The inauguration of Zircon-Tech, the inaugural brand store located near Sai Mandir Square, Puri Bypass Road, reflects BSH’s strategic move to cater to the growing demand for premium home appliances in emerging markets across India.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of Mr. Saif Khan, CEO and MD of BSH Home Appliances, along with Mr. Santosh Bahera, Dealer Partner and other senior leadership team from BSH Home Appliances. This momentous occasion marked the company’s debut in the heart of Odisha, reflecting the company’s vision of delivering excellence and customer-centric solutions to the discerning consumers of Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, has emerged as a burgeoning hub for real estate, infrastructure, and IT sector, thanks to the focused development initiatives from the Government and the city’s strategic location. This dynamic landscape, coupled with the rapid infrastructure development, smart city initiatives, and a thriving startup ecosystem, has fueled the aspirations of residents, leading to a surge in demand for premium products that offer better value, quality, and a touch of luxury. The fast-evolving lifestyle of Bhubaneswar has contributed to a growing base of discerning consumer base in the city who are keen on enhancing their living spaces, driving the demand for premium products and services. Zircon-Tech is poised to meet these demands by offering a comprehensive range of Bosch and Siemens appliances, renowned for their German engineering, innovation, and unparalleled quality. The store presents an extensive array of state-of-the-art appliances that embody the pinnacle of functionality, design, and energy efficiency, catering to the evolving needs and aspirations of customers in Bhubaneswar.

The built-in range at the store will also comprise of the recently launched game-changing iQ700 range of ovens under the Siemens brand in India. This range defines the future of cooking, featuring an integrated camera that allows users to select the browning level as per their taste and preference, a first in the industry. Additionally, the Home Connect feature makes life simpler for users with a range of innovative features integrated into the oven. Made for smart Indian households, consumers can easily control the oven programs through voice control, smartphone, tablet, or touch display via the Home Connect App. Customers can expect personalized product demonstrations, expert advice, and an immersive experience together with high-quality sales and after-sales support to the customers. The store will also have on display the Bosch range of Dishwasher and Front Loading washing machines that are equipped with multiple first-in-industry user centric features that add real value to customer lives.

Commenting on the launch, Saif Khan, MD & CEO, of BSH Home Appliances India, said “We are excited to announce the grand opening of our firstl Bosch and Siemens store right here in the heart of Bhubaneswar. In our pursuit of meaningful collaborations with local retail partners, we aim to make our premium product offerings more accessible to the vibrant community of Bhubaneswar. There is an increasing demand for high-quality home appliances in this flourishing city, and our presence aims to complement this by providing you with a diverse and extensive range of products. We believe this brand store will add a unique touch to the growing momentum, offering access to the latest and most innovative home appliances.”

BSH Home Appliances has an India-wide retail network of 114 brand shops (94 brand stores for Bosch and 20 brand stores for Siemens)

BSH strives to provide excellent service support to all customers across India with two customer contact centers, 16 branch service offices, more than 350 authorized service partners, and 1500+ trained service technicians across India to support our esteemed customers.