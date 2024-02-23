Celebrating Young Talent and Cultural Heritage: Tata Power led Odisha Discoms Honours Winners of ‘My Odisha India’s Pride’ Contest

· Cultural Pride Contest: Odisha Discoms launched a contest for children to express pride in Odisha’s heritage through art and writing.

· Talent Recognition: Winners across age groups were awarded nurturing creativity and cultural appreciation among Odisha’s youth.

· Sustainability Focus: The event promoted environmental awareness featuring a sustainability pledge and interactions with Tata Power’s clean energy ambassador.

Bhubaneswar : Following an exhilarating display of creativity and cultural pride Tata Power led Odisha Discoms a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha proudly announced the winners of the ‘My Odisha India’s Pride’ contest. This initiative launched in alignment with the state government’s ‘Skilled in Odisha’ campaign aimed to provide a platform for children across Odisha to express their creativity and celebrate the beauty of the state’s rich heritage.

The contest which invited entries in various artistic mediums including painting sketching essays stories and poems received an overwhelming response from young minds across the region. After a thorough evaluation by a distinguished panel of judges comprising experts from diverse fields 30 Winners and 20 Top Contributors were honored at a ceremony held at MDC Bhubaneswar.

The winners were awarded in different categories based on their age groups (8-12 and 13-16) and artistic expressions including sketching painting essays stories and poems. Each winner received a trophy along with gold silver or bronze medals and certificates. Additionally 50 shortlisted entries were recognized with gift vouchers worth ₹2000 each and certificates of participation.

The event was honored by the distinguished presence of Chief Guest Prof. (Dr.) Saranjit Singh Vice-Chancellor of KIIT in presense of Tripati Prasad Bakshi placement Officer KIIT. Prof.

(Dr.) Singh praised the young talents for their outstanding contributions. Attendees included children parents and representatives from Tata Power.

In a gesture to promote sustainability the children were educated about environmental conservation and a pledge for sustainability was taken during the event. They were also shown a video presentation of ‘Dunia Apne Hawale’ symbolizing the company’s commitment to a sustainable future.

The ‘My Odisha India’s Pride’ contest not only provided a platform for artistic expression but also fostered a sense of pride and belonging among the youth of Odisha reinforcing their role as ambassadors of the state’s cultural legacy.