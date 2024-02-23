Odisha Govt signed an MoU with Kalyani Steel for establishment of a Titanium Metal & Aerospace Components Manufacturing, Integrated Advanced Specialty Steel and Automotive Components Manufacturing Complex in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In the presence of CM Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Govt signed an MoU with Kalyani Steel for establishment of a Titanium Metal & Aerospace Components Manufacturing, and Integrated Advanced Specialty Steel and Automotive Components Manufacturing Complex in Odisha. The comprehensive manufacturing complex will come up at Gajamara, Dhenkanal. With an investment of ₹11,750 Cr, the complex will generate over 10,000 jobs, significantly bolstering employment in Odisha.

Addressing the meeting, CM expressed enthusiasm for this collaboration, highlighting its alignment with the State’s vision to harness opportunities in emerging sectors for high-skill job creation. CM said by welcoming Kalyani Steel’s project, Odisha marks its grand entry into a highly advanced & precision manufacturing sector. CM added this project is a perfect match to the State’s aspirations for creating an ecosystem conducive to new-age industries.

CM said this project will catalyse the growth of MSMEs, spurring the development of a vibrant ecosystem of ancillary industries and OEM suppliers, providing many more employment opportunities. CM added Kalyani Steel’s commitment to skill development will definitely ensure broad based benefits, elevating local workforce capabilities in advanced manufacturing sectors like metal downstream, automotive, and defence manufacturing.