5e Healthcare launches Video consultation services to combat COVID-19 pandemic

Bhubaneswar: 5e Healthcare, Odisha’s premier digital healthcare startup, today, announced the launch of its “Covid Care” specific video consultation services. The services are going to be a part of the existing 5eCare app available on the google play store and Apple app store. The app optimizes the use of medical resources and enables efficient Covid Care Delivery by the medical authorities for the treatment of COVID-19.

This is a first-of-its-kind service available in Odisha, wherein symptomatic and suspects can get expert consultation through the app within 15 minutes of the booking. Video consultation helps reduce the exposure of Medical Staff, Doctors, and Health Workers from coming in direct contact with suspected carriers curbing disease transmission.

There are generally 3 stages to COVID – 19 Infection wherein patients should contact doctors as per the data collected over the last year:

1) Possible contact with a Covid positive person which could lead to a lot of doubt

2) Developed common to mild symptoms (fever, dry cough, tiredness, aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhea, conjunctivitis, headache, a rash on skin, or discoloration of fingers or toes)

3) Developed Serious symptoms (difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, loss of speech or movement)

Except for Stage 3, treatment at home with everyday guidance from a doctor is possible. Once the patient develops mild symptoms, it is advisable to consult a doctor to save time. Delay causes complications. Early treatmentcan save lives. The doctors listed at the 5eCare platform have prior experience in treating covid patients (during the first wave).

The treatment will include the patients filling up the online intake form, after which, the doctor will review it and check their well-being through the HD video call. If required, the doctor may also ask you to put the camera right up to your mouth to see down your throat or next to a rash on your skin. Just like in-person consultation, for example, the doctor may ask you to check the sinus and guide you through where to apply pressure and how much pressure to apply. After the consultation process, the doctor will generate a digital prescription. It is delivered to the patient’s phone instantly. Digital prescription is valid prescriptions and can be shown to medicine stores to get medicine and can be used for other doctors & hospitals for further treatment.

“The current situation is grave, to say the least. Our healthcare facilities are stretched. The scenario demands technology to step in and provide a safe and reliable platform for doctors and patients to interact. We aim to mitigate multiple risks associated with in-person consultation by reducing loads on doctors and medical staff, visit patient loads, safe implementation of healthcare protocols, and more. All done remotely under the guidance of experienced doctors using safe and proven video consultation technology.” said, Mr. Sudarsan Parida, CEO, 5e Healthcare

The “Covid care” consultation starts at an initial cost of INR 350 for the first consultation. From thereon, the second consultation is priced at INR 250. Family consultation for a period of 14 days priced at INR 2000 only thus making it one of the affordable and effective solution to current crisis.

Patients can also login to the app or call the helpline to number to get information on “available beds in hospitals specific to the state of Odisha” and information related to Covid tests. Helpline number being +91 955 690 5555.

Recently, 5e healthcare has launched its app 5eCare. The easy-to-use app allows people to book an appointment with doctors of their choice in quick steps. After downloading the app, one must register giving the basic details about the person. Doctors from General Medicine to specialists, along with their workplace have been listed. Doctors video call patients and provide consultation. After consulting the patient, the doctor will provide an e-prescription with follow up consultation available through video or visiting the nearby affiliated e-clinic.

Additionally, 5e Healthcare has also tied up with the following hospitals for Covid patient treatment incase there is a situation wherein the patient requires in person treatment. It includes:

• Aditya Ashwini Hospital, BBSR

• Sparsh Hospital, BBSR

• Kalinga Hospital, BBSR

• Utkal Institute of Medical science & Hospital, BBSR

• Sunshine Hospital, BBSR

• Ashwini Hospital, Cuttack

• Srusti Hospital, Cuttack

• Trisha Hospital, BBSR

• Moon Hospital, Cuttack

• Shifa Hospital, Cuttack

• Sai Kripa Hospital, Cuttack

• 4s Care Hospital, Cuttack

• Medicover Hospital, Srikakulam, AP

• Medicover Hospital – Unit -1, Unit -2, Unit – 3, Visakhapatnam, AP

Currently, 5e healthcare has more than 100+ doctors (in the platform) providing online consultation at any given point of time.