Dalmia Cement (Bharat) sets up a 15-bed quarantine centre, tightens safety protocols to safeguard its employees from the second wave of Covid-19

Bhubaneswar: Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. (DCBL) has recently taken various initiatives to control the spread of coronavirus in and around DCBL’s Kapilas Cement Manufacturing Works (KCMW) at Tangi, Cuttack. The company has set up a 15-bedded quarantine centre which is being run by a team of trained doctors and nurses. The company is also conducting maximum RT-PCR/Antigen tests daily to screen all the people. These initiatives are being taken to safeguard the employees of Dalmia Bharat (Cement) from the second wave of Covid-19.

The company has further tightened safety protocols in and around its plant area after a few employees tested positive for COVID-19 during the middle of April 2021. To break the chain of the virus, all plant operations were suspended immediately for a week which was followed by strict precautionary measures. These operations have been restarted with 30% capacity after thoroughly sanitising the plant and its periphery. All these efforts and prudent practices have helped the company to control the spread of the virus. No new positive case has been reported over the past 10 days.

“For us, our employees are our biggest assets and we are very much concerned about their health and safety. Recently after detecting a few positive Covid-19 cases, we immediately stopped all plant operations for a week and followed it up with extensive testing and took other precautionary measures. We have also ensured that the plant is sanitised at regular intervals, set up a quarantine centre, provided special medical assistance to employees, and supplied food packets to the families of Covid positive employees. Fortunately, we have not seen any new positive case since the past 10 days or so and we believe our consistent precautionary efforts will further help us to improve the situation.” said Mr. Ramawtar Sharma, Unit Head, Kapilas Cement Manufacturing Works

To further ensure the safety of all employees, the company has formed a special monitoring and supervision team in collaboration with the area hospital Bhagatpur for observing the health of people on a day to day basis. All the positive patients in quarantine centres and home isolation are being supported by this team and are being provided with medicines, food, health advice, and other essential items.

The company has made several other provisions to further curb the spread and control the situation by using PPE kits, installing self-sanitising machines across plants, putting special posters of Do’s and Don’ts in the key locations of the plant, setting up thermal screening and ensuring everyone uses a mask and adheres to strict social distancing before entering the plant.

Dalmia Bharat Group has also answered the Prime Minister’s clarion call and contributed Rs. 25 crores towards the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-Cares Fund) to assist the government’s massive efforts against COVID 19.