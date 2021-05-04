Odisha Samaj UAE Hosts Eleventh Anniversary Celebration

NewDelhi:Odisha Samaj United Arab Emirates (O.S.U.A.E.) hosted a glittering online Ceremony recently to observe its eleventh anniversary and Utkal Divas. Entitled as ‘UTSAV’, the virtual Festival witnessed the participation of representatives of Odia Samajs in different Countries, prominent non resident Odias and distinguished Odisha lovers from across the Globe. Chief Guest the Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Dr. Surjya Narayan Patro inaugurated the celebration by lighting the traditional lamp. The participants observed one minute silence in memory of covid victims.

Addressing the meeting through video conferencing Dr. Surjya Narayan Patro lauded the efforts of OSUAE in mitigating the multiple miseries faced by migrant labourers, students and distressed people during covid period. Particularly Dr. Patro had high praise for the office bearers and volunteers of the Samaj, who successfully organised the repatriation of more than 2000 stranded workers from Dubai to Bhubaneswar by hiring chartered flights at the advent of Corona last year. Dr. Patro appealed to non resident Odias to remain united and extend helping hands to their motherstate Odisha to tackle the unprecedented crisis created by Pandemic.

In a video message during the occasion spiritual Guru Dr. Chandrabhanu Satpathy wanted the mankind to arouse self realisation, scientific prowess, administrative authority and spiritual bliss to get relief from covid calamity.

Speaking during the Internet Session the higher education and agriculture Minister of Odisha Dr. Arun Sahoo expressed satisfaction over the unusual and awesome attachment and affection shown by Non Resident Odias towards their motherstate. Dr. Sahoo gave a clarion call to Odia Diaspora worldwide to undertake their solemn duty of giving back the indebtedness they all owe towards their place of Birth at this hour of grave health emergency.

Delivering his speech as Guest of Honour the Director General of Kerala Police Loknath Behera, advised the members of OSUAE to follow the formula adopted by non – resident Keralites in extending massive patronage to their motherstate. He expressed confidence that Odisha has the necessary promise and capabilities to turn the table upside down, incase the Non resident Odias come forward and invest their resources in building schools, colleges, library and Blood Banks in rural areas of our State.

OSUAE felicitated Captain Madusmita Patnaik the first lady pilot of Odisha, who flown the migrant labourers from Dubai to Bhubaneswar during the Pandemic period in a chartered flight for her exemplary courage and excellent social service. Addressing the meeting captain Patnaik advised Odia brethrens to keep their morale high and open their minds and hearts to help and support each other during this hazardous time.

Former Odisha Minister Prasad Harichandan requested the authorities of OSUAE to establish Covid testing and treatment centres in ten villages of Odisha. He suggested to start a tollfree Mental Health Counselling service by OSUAE. Shri harichandan proposed to celebrate 28th April, the Birthday of Madhu Baboo as Pravasi Odia Divas.

Award winning Film maker Nila Madhab Panda declared that the time has come for odias to hold each other and feel proud for our golden legacy, exceptional identity, rich history, unmatched quality and superb calibre. Once pooh poohed Internationally for being a calamity prone state, the miracle happened when Odisha earned Global laurels for best disaster preparedness, shri Panda explained.

Chairman of world Odisha Society Kishore Dwibedi profusely thanked OSUAE, for its bold and praiseworthy initiative in uniting Odias from around the world under a single digital platform to share and care for each other at this crucial and critical juncture not withstanding the imminent danger of catastrophic Pandemic looming large on mankind.

Chief Executive of Bank of Baroda’s GCC operation Nishant Ranjan and CEO of International shipping and logistics F2E captain Soumya Ranjan Patnaik conveyed their best wishes to the organisers for hosting the Festival in a spectacular manner.

Delivering his welcome speech President of OSUAE Amiya Mishra announced donation of Two Lakh Rupees by OSUAE to Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Shri Mishra informed that the Donation cheque will be handed over to the speaker of Odisha Assembly Dr. Surjya Narayan Patro in Bhubaneswar.

General Secretary fo OSUAE Pritish Dash proposed vote of thanks.

Addressing the gathering in the beginning of cultural programmes noted actress Anu Choudhury expressed satisfaction over the conduct of OSUAE in keeping our motherland’s flag high in foreign soil. Comedy king Gyana Hota had a mesmerising spell on the audiences during his oneliner discourses. Renowned dancer Saswat Joshi and team presented Vande Utkal Janani in dancing form.

The ace anchor Sudhashree Dash presented and co – ordinated the entire programme in a neat and lucid manner.

The dignitaries present during the web Festival include Dr. Nalini Pati, Santosh Mishra, Debarshi Mallick, Sumant mansingh, Sibaranjan Biswal, Adris Brahmadatt, Pradeep Rath, Sukanta Sahu, Sawat Padhi, Sbash Sahoo, Balaram Baliarsingh, Sasmita Patnaik, Lopamudra Das, Goutam Das, Trilochan Tripathy, Mamata Mishra, Manoj Manmay, Pushpanjali Barik, Biswaranjan Padhi, Sukanta Jena, Hrushikesh Patra, Anshuman Mohapatra, Biraja Rath, Chidatmika Khatua, Manas Pradhan and Jitendra Parida OSUAEs able team team of organisers, who successfully managed the show include cultural secretary Swayam Prakash and members Chinmay Jena, Rajib Das, Abani Patnaik and Tanuj Sahu.