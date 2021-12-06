59th Home Guards Day celebrated in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The 59th Home Guards Day was celebrated in reserve police ground at Punanga here on Monday, the district superintendent of police Akhileshvar Singh took salute on ceremonial parade organized by home guards and spoke on the occasion as chief guest.

Addressing home guards personnel SP reiterated that in the year 1962 the Home guards organization had established in-country aiming to help good policing and social services to denizens. Riding manifolds up and downs in passing years home guards have been earning accolades for due discharging duty and policing activities across the country, SP revealed.

Two home guards Rabindra Kumar Mallick and Mayadhar Sutar working in Jagatsinghpur district were felicitated on the occasion for their outstanding performance by SP. Later SP Singh read out the messages issued by the President of India, prime minister, governor, chief minister, and union home minister on the eve of Annual Home guards Day.

The celebration was attended by DSP S N Pattnaik, DSP Biranchi Bag, SDPO Ramesh Chandra Singh, IIC P C Sahoo, police officers Babita Dalei, Kumari Behera and Additional SP Ramesh Kumar Panda proposed vote of thanks. [Ends]