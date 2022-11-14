4th India-Romania Foreign Office Consultations

New Delhi : India and Romania held Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi on 14 November 2022. The Indian side was led by Shri Arun Kumar Sahu, Joint Secretary (Central Europe), Ministry of External Affairs. The Romanian side was led by Mrs Olivia Toderean, General Director for Global Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania.

2. India and Romania share deep historical and cultural linkages. As both countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2023, the consultations provided an opportunity to review bilateral engagements and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

3. The consultations covered the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, economic, commercial, consular, and cultural linkages. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues, including developments in the Indo-Pacific, QUAD, India’s neighbourhood, EU, Ukraine conflict, cooperation in multilateral fora including the UN, UNSC reform and India’s G20 Presidency.

4. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at mutually convenient dates in Bucharest.