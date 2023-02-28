2nd Leadership Convention Held at KIIT

Bhubaneswar : The 2nd Leadership Convention on ‘World is One’ organised by the World Leadership Academy and KIIT DU on Saturday. It was attended by academicians including several IIT faculties, scientists, social scientists and business leaders. The meet discussed issues such as equality and justice, inclusiveness in diversity, culture of resilience and innovation and disruption.

“As I reflect on the important themes of equity and justice, inclusiveness in diversity, culture of resilience, innovations and disruptions, I am reminded of the wisdom of our forefathers. As a proverb goes, “United we stand, divided we fall. It is crucial that we recognize that our strength lies in our unity and that we work towards creating a society that is just and equitable for all,” said the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta in his address.

Dr Samanta said the G20 membership also celebrates this theme and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underlined human-centric globalisation. The KIIT-KISS campus, he said, is also a true reflection of the ‘world is one’. The sprawling campuses are a true reflection of the unity in diversity where the elite students, the students from abroad and the less deprived students from tribal areas live in perfect amity and harmony.

KIIT Vice Chancellor Prof Sasmita Samanta said the Leadership Convention seeks to provide a platform for people from different professional backgrounds to come together to discuss different perspectives for the creation of societal values. It also aims to create a platform for people to connect to different opportunities through education and training.

Director of IIT Bhubaneswar Prof Shreepad Karmalkar said that KIIT is one place where education can be experienced in the true sense as it promotes knowledge, skill development, inclusiveness and wealth generation.

A respected academician, Prof Karmalkar shared his thoughts on becoming a good teacher. He said that a good teacher is one who makes students do things and engages attention; encourages students to learn things in different ways; is open to criticism; and is a good communicator who can make the older generation understand research matters in a lucid manner.

Noted Social Entrepreneur and Founder Director of Udyamita Vidyapeeth JP Foundation, Madhya Pradesh Nandita Pathak likened the KIIT and campus to a holy place like the ‘char dham’ where knowledge is disseminated for the good of the society and for the emancipation of the poor and the downtrodden. She said Dr Samanta is the epitome of simplicity but nurtures a big vision for the socio-economic uplift of society.

Director CSIR Central Road Research Institute Prof Manoranjan Parida, Indigenous Entrepreneur from Maniabandha, Cuttack Manorama Pal, Prof of Knowledge Discovery and Machine Learning from School of Computing and Mathematics Science University of Leicester, UK Yudong Zhang, Prof School of Computer Engineering KIIT DU Prasant Kumar Pattnaik also spoke. Director School of Social, Financial and Human Science KIIT DU Prof Jayanta Kumar Parida proposed the vote of thanks.