Why Online Casinos Are Gaining Momentum in India: Is it Legal?

In 2020, MyBetting India reported that over 300 million Indians place bets online at least once a year and over 100 million do so on a regular basis. Without a doubt, Indians love to gamble. Whether it’s sports betting or online casino gaming, many Indians would easily have a great time with either.

Thanks to the internet, gambling activities are also made more accessible than ever, so it’s not surprising that India also has one of the biggest online gambling markets worldwide.

But why are online casinos and sports betting sites gaining so much popularity? We’ll be taking a look into that in this article so keep scrolling!

Is Online Gambling Legal In the First Place?

Before we get into the reasons why online gambling is becoming more popular than ever in India, let’s set things straight about its legality.

Surely, many punters and bettors are wondering if they’re doing something legal in the first place. Well, it really depends on where you are, but from a national point of view, online gambling is neither legal nor illegal in India.

The Public Gaming Act of 1867 is what regulated gambling activities in the country. However, this only has a regime on operating local gambling houses, which is prohibited. There are only a few states that have regulations on local gambling which are Goa, Sikkim, Daman and Diu, Nagaland, and Meghalaya.

All of these states allow gambling activities, but Daman and Diu have nothing on online gambling.

While these are states with regulated gambling activities, there are also states that prohibit online gambling instead. In 2020, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have implemented an online gambling ban because of how it has significantly risen during the pandemic including its risks.

A year later, more states attempted to also prohibit online gaming which are Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. However, the High Courts eventually got involved and struck down the amendments both states had in place.

According to the High Courts, placing a blanket ban on online gaming is unconstitutional because it prohibits people from choosing a profession. In addition, both states were also not clear on how they categorize online games.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are still pushing for an online gaming ban, and whether this will be something that they’ll be successful at is something stakeholders and online gamblers in India will still have to wait for to find out.

Advantages of Placing Gambling Bets Online

So, why is online casino gaming on the rise? Why is it something that Indians are starting to prefer? Here are some reasons why:

Accessibility

Online casino sites and sports books are now accessible anytime and anywhere. Even on mobile browsers, players can easily log in to their gaming accounts and play their favorite casino games.

Some casinos and bookies also have native apps that players can download on their mobile device, making their online gambling experience a lot better. Gone are the days when a PC or laptop was required to play casino games online including live dealer games that can offer an immersive gaming experience.

Gaming Variety

Many land casino players are switching to playing online because the sky’s the limit in terms of gaming variety. When visiting a casino, players are basically stuck with whatever’s available on the casino floor.

When playing online, they’re free to hop from one casino to another if they’re looking for something new to play. The majority of online casinos would offer games from multiple casino software providers too which enables them to offer hundreds or even thousands of gaming titles.

Convenient Transactions

Technology has improved how people transact online and online casinos now offer convenient ways to transact with their customers.

There are now lots of international online casino sites that accept Indian Rupees as well as the most convenient payment methods used in India like credit/debit cards, UPI, Netbanking, Astropay, Google Pay, MuchBetter, Skrill, PayPal, and many more.

Generous Casino Bonuses

If there’s something online casino operators are so much better at, it’s with the promos and bonuses they offer.

You won’t really see land casinos offering hard-to-resist welcome bonuses. Some online casinos are willing to match your deposits and offer more like free spins and cashback. That’s something many casino players wouldn’t pass on.

Takeaway

The gambling industry is surely one of the benefactors of the latest technological advancements. With millions of Indians placing bets online, it’s likely that India will eventually regulate the industry.

It’s definitely a long road ahead when it comes to having solid online gambling regulations, but right now, locals are still continuously placing their bets online. It pays to be smart and wise about it so make sure to only trust the most reputable online casino sites.