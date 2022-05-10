2nd day of “Advantage Angul” was as interesting and engaging

Angul: The 2nd day of the first ever district level investment promotion event, “Advantage

Angul” was as interesting and engaging as the 1st day. Today, with sessions on the MSME

ecosystem, Sustainable Development through industrialization, creation and role of Circular

Economy, Food Processing, as well as sessions on Carbon Trading, Green Industrial Hubs &

Green Buildings attracted a large audience and overwhelming response from the MSME and

Start-up ecosystem. Concept pitches from the innovative start-ups in the social and renewables

sectors at the event provided a futuristic perspective of doing business as well as sustainability.

Shri Asit Kumar Tripathy, Principal Advisor to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha was the Chief

Guest on day 2 as well, adding to the aura of the event. The program was also graced by the

distinguished presence of Smt. Ranjana Chopra, Principal Secretary, MSME Department, Shri

Bhupendra Singh Poonia, MD IPICOL and IDCO, Shri Atul Bagai, Head-UNEP, India and Mr.

Sadique Alam, Director Industries. Senior representatives from Start-up Odisha, MSTC Odisha

(MMRPT) and Development Alternative Group amply represented the private sector and proved

to be an open house dialogue with all the stakeholders on a single platform. The event on day-2

attracted 200+ delegates from various MSMEs and Start-ups.

Shri Siddharth Shankar Swain, Collector and District Magistrate Angul set the context and

delivered the welcome address. Speaking about the MSME ecosystem in Odisha, Shri Sadique

Alam provided insights on the multiple government initiatives being undertaken by the MSME

department. Shri. Bagai, took yesterday’s discussion on the Circular Economy model forward and

impressed upon the importance of MSMEs to make the United Nations Environment Program

(UNEP) a success. Smt. Ranjana Chopra spoke on the role of sustainable development in

delivering overall economic and social growth in the state.

Dr. Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman, Start-Up Odisha, provided an overview on the Start-up

ecosystem in Odisha and also the support which is being provided by the state to encourage the

upcoming start-ups. The keynote address was delivered by the Chief Guest, Shri. Asit Kumar

Tripathy, who spoke about the importance of MSMEs and start-ups in propelling the state’s

economic growth further.

The enlightening speeches from the panel was followed by launching of a book on topic “Resource

Efficiency & Circular Economy. The UNEP also launched a Circularity Challenge and a document

on the theme Growing with GRACE (Government Response for Achieving Circular Economy).

The opening session was followed by detailed presentations by industry stalwarts and senior

government officials. Presentations were delivered themed around multiple topics including

Opportunities in the Food Processing Sector, Green Industrial Area/Park/Hub – Pre-requisites

and Technical Details, LC3, Secondary Building Materials, Green Building (Trading of Carbon

Credits) and Vehicle Scrappage. The session concluded with the signing of 2 MoUs between IIT

Kanpur, District Administration-Angul and between Development Alternatives and District

Administration-Angul.

In the post lunch session, 9 start-ups and 11 MSMEs from various fields of expertise presented

their business ideas to the forum. The enthusiastic start-up founders were very well received by

the audience and they could also gather some business interests from the interactions at the event.

Some of the start-ups had also set-up exhibits at the venue, where they demonstrated their

products to the delegates of the conference.

Summing up the session Shri Siddharth Shankar Swain, Collector and District Magistrate Angul

assured unstinted support and hand holding to the upcoming MSMEs and Start-ups in the Angul

district. He also proposed the vote of thanks to the panel members, delegates, and the entire

organizing team for making the event a grand success.