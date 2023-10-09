1st All Odisha Inter Club Roller Skating Championship held at IIT Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : The 1st All Odisha Inter Club Roller Skating Championship was held at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar on 8th October. With a view towards promoting the game and encouraging the skaters across the State, IIT Bhubaneswar extended the support by providing the venue for the Championship.

More than 200 skaters from different clubs of the State participated in this Championship in 4 categories viz. Beginner, Fancy Inline, Professional Quad, Professional Inline, in the age groups ranging from under 6 to under 19 in the day-long event. The winners of various categories were awarded, and participants were felicitated during the closing ceremony.

Shri Bamadev Acharya, Registrar, IIT Bhubaneswar graced the occasion and encouraged the skaters who participated in the Championship. He also appreciated the clubs and organizers for their endeavour to promote this game.

Among others Shri Sunil Kumar Das, CEO, Prameya & News7, Shri Rudra Narayan Samantaray, Founder, Jai Odisha and Director, Trupti Motors were present on the occasion. On behalf of IIT Bhubaneswar, Dr. Chandrasekhar Bhamidipati, Associate Professor, School of Basic Sciences coordinated the event. The Championship was organized with the support of Nuvama Wealth & Investment Limited, Carline Technologies, Bhubaneswar, Monginis, Airtel and Sunshine Hospitals.