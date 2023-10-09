JSP Foundation Unveils Ambitious Plans to Expand Mission Zero Hunger Program

Bhubaneswar: In a dedicated pursuit of its commitment to the vision of a Hunger-Free India, the JSP Foundation, inspired by the Hunger-Free India vision of the Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), Shri Naveen Jindal, who had introduced a private bill in the Lok Sabha to end hunger in the Country, is set to expand the operational scope of its Mission Zero Hunger program.

Under the leadership of Smt. Shallu Jindal, Hon’ble Chairperson of JSP Foundation, the social arm of JSP, over 50 Lakh meals are being distributed every year across India with a bold target of reaching 1 Crore meals every year.

The mission focuses on ensuring food security and basic nutrition for underprivileged and socially vulnerable communities, under nourished Children, pregnant and anaemic women, migrant laborers, and other marginalized groups, and has been instrumental in providing hot cooked meals and dry rations to the underprivileged across India.

The Chairperson of JSP Foundation Smt. Shallu Jindal has expressed her keenness to implement Mission Zero Hunger to end hunger and malnutrition in Odisha, Chhatisgarh and Jharkhand in the first phase and gradually in the nooks and corners of India.

In a strategic move to amplify its impact, JSP Foundation is embarking on the first phase of its expansion plan targeting all the districts in Odisha, with highest focus in Angul, Keonjhar, Sundergarh and in Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Khurda, Kendrapara, Cuttack and Dhenkanal and select districts in Chhattisgarh, namely, Raipur, Rajnandgaon and Durg and in Jharkhand namely Ramgarh and Ranchi districts.

To achieve this ambitious goal, JSP Foundation is actively seeking support in the form of collaboration with like-minded NGOs, Professional Agencies, Civic Societies who share the vision of eradicating hunger from the grassroots and have eligibility to partner under CSR program as per the guidelines of Ministry of Corp Affair, Govt. of India.

JSP foundation emphasizes the need for partners to possess the capacity, trained manpower, and most importantly, a compassionate spirit to serve the needs of the needy and destitute

Interested agencies are invited to extend their support by contacting JSP Foundation through email at rfp@jsplfoundation.com or by visiting the foundation’s website at www.jspfoundation.co.in The website of JSP Foundation is uploaded with the formats of the RFP (Request for Proposal) application.

JSP Foundation believes that collective action and collaboration are essential in achieving the ambitious target of Mission Zero Hunger. By joining hands with compassionate partners, the foundation aims to make a significant impact on the lives of the underprivileged and vulnerable communities across the nation.