Bangalore: 127 COVID19 cases reported today in Karnataka is the highest spike in cases in the state in a single day. 127 more COVID19 cases reported in Karnataka from 5 pm yesterday till 12 pm today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 1373, including 802 active cases, 530 discharged & 41 deaths (1 due to ‘non-covid’ cause): State Health Department.

Related

comments