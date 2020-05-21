11 more #COVID19 cases reported in #Nayagarh

Bhubaneswar: Eleven more COVID19 cases reported in Nayagarh with this total cases in the district reached at 21.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 51 more COVID19 cases, tally at 1103. Total COVID19 cases in the state reached at 1103. The new cases include 11 detected from Kalahandi last night. 7th death due to COVID19 in Odisha has been reported from Ganjam district.

Of the total 51 new COVID19 cases, Ganjam 4, Jajpur 5, Cuttack 9, Puri 1, Jagatsinghpur 2, Nayagarh 11, Angul 2, Mayurbhanj 3, Kalahandi 11, Sambalpur 2, Malkangiri 1.

Related

comments