Odisha: Four more #COVID19 cases & one death reported from Ganjam district

Berhampur: Ganjam district reports 4 more COVID19 cases and one death. Total COVID19 cases in the district reached at 317. Death toll rises to 3 in district & 7 in State.

An 85-year-old male patient of Ganjam district who had returned from Surat died of Covid19. He had Hypertension with other comorbidities.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 51 more COVID19 cases, tally at 1103. Total COVID19 cases in the state reached at 1103.

Of the total 51 new COVID19 cases, Ganjam 4, Jajpur 5, Cuttack 9, Puri 1, Jagatsinghpur 2, Nayagarh 11, Angul 2, Mayurbhanj 3, Kalahandi 11, Sambalpur 2, Malkangiri 1.

Related

comments