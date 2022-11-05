10th India-Croatia Foreign Office Consultations

New Delhi : India and Croatia held the 10th session of Foreign Office Consultations in Zagreb on 04 November 2022. The Indian side was led by Shri Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs. The Croatian side was led by Dr Petar Mihatov, Director General for Political Affairs, Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia.

During the Consultations, both sides carried out a comprehensive review of the existing bilateral relations, including strengthening of cooperation in trade and economic relations, defence and maritime, science & technology, innovation, research & development, higher education, tourism, culture, and people-to-people ties.

The two sides also exchanged views on international issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the UN and other multilateral fora, climate change and sustainable development.

Both sides exchanged views on regional issues such as the EU, QUAD, Indo-Pacific, the Ukraine conflict and developments in India’s neighbourhood.

Both agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at mutually convenient dates next year in New Delhi.