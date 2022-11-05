Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan will be on a visit to the Federative Republic of Brazil from 7 – 8 November

New Delhi : Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Shri V. Muraleedharan will be paying an official visit to the Federative Republic of Brazil from 7 – 8 November, 2022. This will be his first ever visit to Brazil and is part of the high level exchanges between India and Brazil.

During the visit, MoS will attend the Solemn Session on 75 years of India’s Independence on 8 November 2022, to be held in the Brazilian Parliament (Congresso Nacional). He will address the congregation of Brazilian Parliamentarians, both from the upper and lower house; representatives of the Diplomatic Corps and International Organizations; representatives of the Brazilian Government and Friends of India.

During the visit, MoS will call on the Vice President of Brazil and have interactions at the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He will also meet the Indian community at Sao Paulo and participate in a reception in Brasilia with members of the Congress and Senate, Diplomats, members of Brazilian Government and the Indian community.