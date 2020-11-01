10th Foundation Day of Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights celebrated

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) celebrated its 10th Foundation Day with theme “Ensuring Care & Protection of Children during amid COVID-19 pandemic”on Dt. 01.11.2020 at OSCPCR campus, Bhubaneswar. Welcome, Introduction of Guests, Objectives & Message of the Day shared by Ms. Sandhyabati Pradhan, Chairperson, OSCPCR followed by Video Message from Honourable Governor of Odisha, His Excellency, Prof.Ganeshi Lal.

The program Chief Guest was Smt. TukuniSahu, Honourable Minister, Women & Child Development & Mission Shakti, Sri. Suresh Chandra Mahapatra IAS, evelopment Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary was Chief Speaker of the program. Distinguished Guest was Shri Samir Ranjan Dash, Minister, School and Mass Education.

Dr. Satyajit Mohanty, IPS. Director General of Police, Fire Service, Commandant General Home Guards & Director, Civil Defence, Odisha, Ms. Monika O. Nielsen, Chief of

Field Office, UNICEF, Bhubaneswar, Ms. SulataDeo, Advisor, WCD Dept., Dr. Minati Behera , Chairperson, Women Commission Odisha, Ms. Sulachana Das, Commissioner,

Disability commission spoke about different aspects of Child Rights and protection of children during the pandemic time.

Three reports released i.e. (1) Study on the Impact of Covid-19 on Children’s Learning and Child Protection Mechanism in Odisha, (2) Status of Street Children in Urban Areas of Odisha During COVID 19 Scenario and (3) Towards Ensuring Care & Protection of Children – OSCPCR 2020 in collaboration with UNICEF, Save the Children, World Vision India, ActionAid, Plan India and all Child Rights organisations of Odisha.

Four number of awareness posters released i.e. two POCSO Power for children and Adult by OSCPCR in collaborations with World Vision India, and two posters on Ending Child Sexual Abuse and Ending Child Labour posters by OSCPCR and UNICEF.

The Felicitations were conferred to the eminent personalities for the Outstanding Contribution in Odisha they are as follows; (1) Sri Arup Pattanaik, Retd. IPS, Convener, Mo Paribaar, (2) Sri GopalkrushnaMohapatra, Group Editor, The Prameya Group, (3) Sabyasachi Mishra, Odia Film Actor, (4) Sri Madhusudan Mishra, Collector, Koraput(APARAJITA Campaign), (5) Sri Tapan Kumar Pattanaik, SP, Gajapati(Child friendly Police), (6) Ms. Mamatamayee Biswal, DCPO, Mayurbhanj, (7) Child Welfare

Committee, Sambalpur, (8) Adruta Children’s Home for Girls, Bhubaneswar, (9) Ms. Sushama Mohapatra, CMPO & CDPO Koraput Sadar Block and (10) 3 Child Champions

from each District of Odisha At district level selected children were felicitated for their remarkable activities

during COVID-19 situation.The other dignitaries along with best Collector, S.P.,DCPO, CDPO, CWC & Eminent Social Workers were also felicitated for their contribution towards care and protection of children during COVID-19.

Vote of thanks and valediction message given by Ms.Dibyaa Saswati, Members of OSCPCR to all the participants attended by various dignitaries, children, NGOs

representatives, media through online & offline platform.

