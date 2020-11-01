Odisha: Campaigning for Tirtol by poll ends, voting to take place on Tuesday

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The campaigning for the Tirtol assembly constituency by election ended on Sunday evening with road shows, public meetings and door to door communications by candidates and their supporters by various political parties and independent aspirants, voting will take place on Tuesday.

Report said that congress party was held roadshows in Raghunathpur area where party MLA Sura Routray led the public show similar rally was held in Biridi block accompanying ex MLAs Chiranjib Biswal, Ganeswar Behera, Debasis Patnaik moreover party candidate Himansu Bhusan Mallick organized a public meeting at Tirtol headquarters.

BJD’s roadshows were held in Biridi and Raghunathpur areas later a public meeting held in Tirtol on Sunday evening, party’s heavyweights Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, MP Rajashree Mallick, MLAs Prasanta Muduli, Sambit Routray accompanying candidate Bijaya Shankar Das were addressed this public meeting and appealed voters to cast vote to BJD. Sources informed that hundreds of party supporters accompanying candidate were trekked on the shows were drawn huge public attention.

On turn BJP opted holding door to door campaigning without holding any roadshows and public meeting on Saturday, Party candidate Raj Kishor Behera was seen visiting few villages in Tirtol and Raghunathpur blocks and sought blessings from people and requested to cast vote in favour of saffron party.

However in an interesting development BJD ousted former minister Damodar Rout appealed Tirtol voters to cast vote in favour of BJD candidate Bijaya Shankar Das, usually by election goes support of ruling party and people are chosen a ruling party candidate, as BJD has selected late MLA Bishnu Das son for the by poll it is sure party will win the by election, Rout predicted. Furthermore Rout added that he was no more BJD member since he expelled from party in the year 2019 besides he is urging his supporters in Tirtol to give vote to BJD candidate Bijaya Shankar Das.

