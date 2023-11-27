Young Indians (Yi) Bhubaneswar Chapter Celebrates Annual Day and Unveils New Leadership Team

Bhubaneswar : The Bhubaneswar chapter of Young Indians (Yi), an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), today celebrated its Annual Day at Hotel Mayfair Lagoon, Bhubaneswar. The event not only marked a reflection on the accomplishments of the past year but also served as a platform to announce the new office bearers who will steer the chapter into the future.

The Annual Day festivities showcased the chapter’s commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership among the youth of Odisha. Mr. Sujeet Kumar, Past Chair Yi Bbsr, graced the occasion as Chief Guest., Mr. Manikanta Naik, Director Tata Steel, Cii Chairman & Vice Chairman & Cii Dignitaries were present on this occasion.

Mr Vishal Dalmia, Present Chair, Yi Bhubaneswar Chapter presented the annual report for the year 2022-23.

The occasion was graced by prominent guests from the business and community sectors, who shared insights and encouragement with the dynamic members of Young Indians (Yi). In a momentous announcement, the newly appointed office bearers for the upcoming term were introduced, bringing a fresh wave of enthusiasm and vision to Young Indians Bhubaneswar Chapter. The new leadership team includes: Ms Sonal N More, Chair, Yi Bhubaneswar Chapter, Mr Aayush Co- Chair. Yi Bhubaneswar Chapter.

Speaking on this occasion the newly appointed Ms Sonal N More, Chair, Yi Bhubaneswar Chapter, MrAayush Co- Chair. YiBhubaneswar Chapter, said, This year vision is Empowering Yi Bhubaneswar: From Awareness to Advocacy through Collaborative Engagements, we will work with Government on pressing issues concerning Nation & State Development .The new leadership team is geared up to continue our mission of empowering the youth and contributing to the growth of our community.”

Young Indians (Yi) Bhubaneswar Chapter expresses gratitude to its members, partners, and the community for their continuous support. The Annual Day celebration and announcement of the new office bearers mark a significant milestone in the chapter’s journey, and it looks forward to creating a positive impact in the years to come.

About Young Indians (Yi): Young Indians is an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) that works towards realizing a dream of a developed India. Yi’s vision is to be the voice of young Indians globally, and its mission is to promote innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth of the country.