Yogi government’s big step for UP workers working in other states

New Delhi: Security, safety and honour of the migrant labourers of UP, who have left their home family and went for work in foreign countries, thousands of kilometres away, will not be neglected anymore. The Yogi government is working overtime to ensure the safety and dignity of its migrant labourers working in a foreign countries.

The Yogi government is soon going to deploy its officers in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata for the protection of migrant labourers. They will be tasked to monitor the security and dignity of migrant labourers and thus Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in the country to deploy officers in other states for the safety and convenience of its workers.

The Yogi government will keep a close watch on the safety and respect of lakhs of migrant labourers of UP, who have become the backbone of economic development and industries of all the states including Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to officers to protect the safety, convenience and honour of the labourers living in foreign countries.

The Yogi government is going to deploy its officers in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata to keep track of their workers. The plan is going to start with the deployment of officers in Mumbai. According to officials privy to the decision, two officers of Uttar Pradesh government will be posted in Mumbai. By being present in Mumbai, these officers will keep an eye on the facilities, security and respect being provided to the workers of UP.

If anything goes wrong with the migrant laborers, the UP officials will talk to the local administration and solve the problem and send a report to the state government. During their presence in Mumbai, the officers will also convey to them information about the schemes being launched by the Uttar Pradesh government for their welfare and well being. This, so that the workers who want to join the new schemes and come back to the state can get the facility.

This decision of the Yogi government regarding the safety and dignity of the workers is going to be a big support for the more than 30 lakh migrant labourers and their families living thousands of miles away.

During the Corona period, millions of labourers living in Delhi, Mumbai were forcibly removed. There have also been reports of ill-treatment of migrant labourers living in Kolkata and Mumbai. This decision of the Yogi government is going to be a big support for thousands of migrant labourers of UP living away from their families and homes, given the prevailing environment of West Bengal.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed the Uttar Pradesh Finance Corporation to monitor the condition of migrant labourers of UP living across the country.

North Indian Front Mumbai Chairman JP Singh has welcomed the Yogi government’s move. JP Singh says that UP will be the first government to take care of its workers to such an extent. Many problems of labourers working here will be solved with the presence of officers. Every labourer living in foreign countries will get support, officials said.

