Y20 Summit under G20 hosted by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports begins with a visit to Super Computing Centre and Precision Engineering Hub at IIT BHU

The Y20 Summit under G20 hosted by the Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Government of India commenced today with a visit to the Super Computing Centre and Precision Engineering Hub at Benaras Hindu University, Varanasi, UP.



Y20 delegates got a glimpse of how the goal of converting more application domains, and critical missions can be achieved through this technology. Faculty members of the IIT BHU showcased how the Super Computing Centre has advanced the country’s research and development area of science and technology.



The visit was followed by sessions and presentation curated by IIT- BHU at Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre (RICCC) in Varanasi. The presentation began with a glimpse of the ever-evolving institute of IIT BHU and its vital role of technical education in strengthening India. The sessions by IIT BHU further focused on ongoing research activities, placement activities, innovation, incubation and startup culture. A cultural performance filled with musical rendition and classical dance performances like Garba, Odissi, Bharatnatyam, Kathak and Bhangra were also showcased by the talented students of IIT, BHU as a part of the program.



Later in the evening, delegates and participants visited Sarnath and were given a glimpse of the culture of Varanasi. The excursion to Sarnath helped the delegates experience the cultural aura of one of the world’s foremost Buddhist pilgrimage centers. At Sarnath, delegates visited the Archaeological Museum, which exhibited the Buddhist Cultural wealth, recovered from the site of Lord Buddha’s first sermon at deer park Mrigadava in Sarnath. Delegates explored the Sarnath Museum, a repository of invaluable Buddhist cultural treasures. The first day of the Y20 Summit, concluded with the mesmerizing Light & Sound show, which narrated the profound life journey of Gautam Buddha.



Under the framework of G20 Presidency, Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India is organizing Youth 20 Summit-2023 from 17th – 20th August, 2023 in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The Y20 Summit is bringing together leading experts, decision makers, national and international delegates/ representatives from G20 countries, guest countries and international organizations to negotiate, finalize and signing the Y20 Communiqué created from the conclusions of the various deliberations and discussions from past few months.



The Y20 Summit inaugural session tomorrow will be graced by Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Shri Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Youth Affairs & Sports and Shri Yogi Adityanath ,Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh.



This Y20 Communiqué will showcase the substance of our common vision across the five identified Y20 themes and will make sure that the voices of young people are heard by those who makes the highest-level decisions on policy for the overall development of global youth.