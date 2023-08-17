Ministry of Tourism to organize the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav & Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat Food Festival in New Delhi

Ministry of Tourism in association with the different State Governments / UTs is organizing the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav & Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat Food Festival in the capital from 18th – 20th August 2023.



The aim of the festival is to celebrate the rich culinary diversity of India. The event will showcase state-specific cuisines and promote awareness of the unique offerings within each region, while fostering a sense of togetherness.



The Food Festival is being held from tomorrow with the enthusiastic participation of 23 States and UTs The festival will be organised in State Sadans/Bhawans of the participating States in New Delhi.



Some of the participating States and UTs include Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar , Uttarakhand, Odisha , Gujarat, Assam, Mizoram, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Punjab , Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Punjab, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Chattisgarh, Nagaland etc. A few of the States are also organizing a handicraft exhibition in tandem with the Food Festival in the premises of the respective State Bhawan.



The event also promotes the concept of Dekho Apna Desh, which has been one of the successful programs of the Ministry for encouraging the citizens of the country to explore hidden treasures of their own country. This initiative aligns with the larger goal of promoting domestic tourism and fostering a sense of pride in one’s heritage.



The Food Festival is not only a celebration of India’s rich culture and heritage but also to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to promote the spirit of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. The collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Tourism, State Governments, and various stakeholders will ensure the success of this enriching experience.