Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to chair two-day 19thMeeting of the Maritime State Development Council from tomorrow at Kevadia, Gujarat

The Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal to chair the 19th meeting of the Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) scheduled on 18th and 19th August at Kevadia in Gujarat. During this, discussions will be focused upon significant issues pertaining to the overall progress of the maritime sector. The meeting will be attended by the the Chief Ministers, concerned Senior Ministers of the Coastal States and Administrators of UTs. The concerned Secretaries and Senior officials of all the 9 Coastal States and 4 UTs will also present there along with Senior Officials from various Ministries and Departments of Union Government.



Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) was constituted in the year 1997, is an apex advisory body for the development of maritime sector aimed to ensure development of Major and Non- Major ports in consultation with State governments. MSDC was constituted under the Chairmanship of the Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways with the Ministers in- charge of ports of all Maritime States, Administrators of UTs, Navy, Coast guard, and representatives from all relevant stakeholders.



MSDC is an apex advisory body for the development of the Maritime sector and aims to ensure integrated development of Major and non-Major Ports. It was constituted to assess in consultation with State Governments, the future development of existing and new Minor Ports by the respective Maritime States either directly or through captive users and private participation. Further, MSDC also monitors the development of minor ports, captive ports and private ports in the Maritime States with a view to ensure their integrated development with Major Ports and to assess the requirements of other infrastructure requirements like roads/rail/IWT and make suitable recommendations to the concerned Ministers.



The Council, in this meeting, will discuss upon the various development agendas related to the implementation of Sagarmala Programme; Development of National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), Lothal, Gujarat; Development of National Waterways; Challenges and opportunities for promotion of RoPax/ Ferries; Urban Passenger Waterways Transportation; Road & Rail port connectivity; Success stories of Coastal States & UTs and Issues/ Challenges faced by State Maritime Boards.



A coordination meeting on the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 (GMIS 2023) & Maritime Excellence Achievers will also be held with senior officials of all Coastal States & UTs to discuss about their planning for participation in in the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 which is scheduled to be held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 17th-19th October 2023.



GMIS 2023 is a premier maritime sector focused event to bring together pivotal figures from the industry to explore opportunities, understand challenges, and stimulate investment within India’s maritime sector. Building upon the legacy of its preceding editions of 2016 and 2021, this third edition of summit aims to unveil broader prospects for domestic and international maritime stakeholders and investors. More than 100 countries and a number of delegates from them are expected to participate in the Summit with exhibitors and investors from various domains of the maritime sector.







