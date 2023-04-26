Y20 Pre Summit Meeting begins with an excursion trip for delegates

The Y 20 Pre Summit Meeting under G20 hosted by Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs began today with an excursion trip today in and around Leh. The meeting is being organised from 26th to 28th April.



Y20 delegates got a glimpse of Ladakh’s rich cultural heritage when they visited Hemis and Thiksey Monasteries.



At Hemis Monastery, delegates witnessed the famous Cham dance—an enigmatic and energetic mask dance. Cham dance is used in all four schools of Tibetan Buddhism—Nyingma, Sakya, Kagyu and Gelug—in their rituals as a sacred dance that is reflective of the Buddhist tantric practices.





The delegates then visited the Thiksey Monastery where they participated in the prayers with Buddhist monks.



The delegates also visited the Maitreyi Temple, home to statue of Maitreya Buddha. The delegates also visited Sangam of Indus and Zanskar and Pathar Saheb Gurudwara.



Later in the evening Lieutenant Governor of Leh-Ladakh Shri Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd) inagurated Stalls of Ladakh Haat and interacted with the delegates .



The Y20 Pre summit meeting is focused on the five Y20 themes of Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance ; Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation & 21st Century Skills; Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life; Peace Building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an era of No War and Health, Wellbeing & Sports: Agenda for Youth.



India has assumed the G20 Presidency on 1st December, 2022 for a period of 1 year i.e. upto 30th November, 2023. India’s theme for its presidency is enshrined in its civilizational value system of ‘Vasudeva kutumbakam’. Hence our theme – ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.



Under the framework of G20 Presidency, Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India is organizing Youth 20 Summit-2023. Youth20 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20. The Youth20 (Y20) Engagement Group is organising discussions pan-India, to consult the youth of the nation on ideas for a better tomorrow and draft an agenda for action. Y20 will provide a platform for youth to express their perspectives and ideas on G20 priorities.



The Y20 Pre-Summit will provide opportunities for collaboration and networking with other stakeholders and contribute to the development of young people. All relevant stakeholders are expected to take advantage of this opportunity to learn, network and engage with one another.



The Y20 Pre-Summit is looking forward to active participation from youth delegates so as to turn this into a meaningful and exciting event.