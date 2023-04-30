XIM University Bhubaneswar holds 7th UG Convocation

Bhubaneswar: The 7th Annual UG Convocation of the students of XIM University was held on 29th April 2023 at the colossal auditorium in the University’s new campus. His Excellency, Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Hon’ble Governor of Odisha was the Chief Guest for the occasion and delivered the convocation address. The welcome address was delivered by the Registrar, Fr. S. Antony Raj, S.J, which was followed by the speech of the Vice -Chancellor, Fr. Antony R. Uvari, S.J. The degrees during the ceremony were conferred by the Hon’ble Governor of Odisha and the Vice Chancellor of the University. The meritorious students were awarded gold medals for their academic distinction in various specializations in their respective schools.

XIM University in its continuous efforts to nurture and groom the leaders of tomorrow offers a plethora of courses and programs at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral level for aspirants to make a career for themselves in their field of interest. The recent Times B School Ranking 2023 ranked XIM University as the foremost in the 36 top private universities in the country which is a testimony of the quality of education. The University strives to inspire the young minds by implementing novel tools and techniques of learning for the holistic development of the students. The University presently has 13 schools which offer a wide variety of programs.

This year a total of 391 students graduated from 06 schools of the University in Law, Communications, Commerce, Sustainability, Economics and Computer Science programmes. There were 11 students who won gold medals for their academic accomplishments.

Among the eminent dignitaries present were Fr. V. Arockia Das, S.J., Chief Finance Officer, XIM University, Deans of different schools and Officials of XIM University. A few of the distinguished Board Members also attended the event.



Prof. Ganeshi Lal quoted Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam “Wings of Fire” in the beginning of his speech. Love can sustain the world and remove all the negativity. Love harmonizes and has no boundaries or bondages; it teaches acceptance and fosters beautiful thoughts. The crisis of the world is not what to think but to stop thinking and accept everything in divinity and clear conscience. This helps individuals lead a beautiful life and prosper. He stressed on Principles of “Love, Collaboration and Interconnectedness.”





Fr. Antony Uvari, S.J congratulated the graduating students and told the students to keep the flag of the University flying high so as to transform into solid citizens of the nation.





Fr. S. Antony Raj warmly welcomed everyone and thanked each for the support and guidance shown towards all the endeavors taken by the University.

Xavier Law School:

Vice Chancellor’s Medal for the Best Academic Performance (Topper) – BA – LLB Adya Aditi Samal

Vice Chancellor’s Medal for the Best Academic Performance (Topper) – BBA – LLB Saumya Upadhyay

School of Sustainability:

Vice Chancellor’s Medal for the Best Academic Performance (Topper) – B. Sc. Sustainable Development

Ayantika Dutta

Vice Chancellor’s Medal for the Best Academic Performance (Topper) – B. Sc. Environmental Science

Ayanabha Chaudhury

School of Computer Science and Engineering:

B. Tech CSE Vice Chancellor’s Medal for the Best Academic Performance (Topper) Subhashis Suara

School of Economics:

B. Sc. in Economics Vice Chancellor’s Medal for the Best Academic Performance (Topper) Pankhuri

Rastogi

School of Communications:

B. Sc. in Mass Communications Vice Chancellor’s Medal for the Best Academic Performance (Topper)

Soumya Suranjan Singh

School of Commerce:

Vice Chancellor’s Medal for the Best Academic Performer (Topper) – B. Com (Accounting) Andanu

Santoshi Patro

Vice Chancellor’s Medal for the Best Academic Performer (Topper) – B. Com (Finance) Abhraneel Mullick

Vice Chancellor’s Medal for the Best Academic Performer (Topper) – BBM (Marketing) Soham Tripathy

Vice Chancellor’s Medal for the Best Academic Performer (Topper) – BBM (HR) Sarthak Kabi