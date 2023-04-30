Kochi: The most colourful and spectacular of all temple festivals in #Kerala, the world famous #ThrissurPooram is being held today.

Processions of deities from 10 smaller temples in and around Thrissur will converge at the Vadukkumnathan Temple this morning, to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva, who is the presiding deity.

This will be followed by Madathil Varavu Panchavadyam, an orchestra involving five instruments, followed by Chempada Melam and later Ilanjitharamelam, a percussion ensemble at the Vadakkumnathan temple premises.