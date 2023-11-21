XIM hosts Annual Finance Conclave: FINOMICS’23

XIM Bhubaneswar conducted the Annual Finance Conclave: FINOMICS 2023, hosted by X-Fin, The Finance Association of XIM Bhubaneswar. This year the theme was “The Changing Landscape of Private Equity and Venture Capital”.

The event was hosted on 18th November 2023 and was graced with the presence of Mr. Sumit Keshan, Managing Partner, Wipro Consumer Care-Ventures; Mr. Vineet Agrawal, Founder of Jiraaf Investments; Mr. Sumit Agrawal, Head of Finance at Cheil India (Samsung Group), who shared their valuable insights with the audience.

The session commenced with the speakers lighting the lamp, followed by Mr. D.V. Ramana, moderator for the day addressing the audience. The first speaker of the day, Mr. Sumit Keshan, Managing Partner, Wipro Consumer Care-Ventures, underscored crucial Private Equity principles, emphasizing a solid grasp of fintech fundamentals. Mr. Sumit mentioned, “For professional growth, capability building is paramount. This involves embracing acceptance, fostering flexibility, and nurturing a commercial mindset“. Furthermore, he highlighted the role of experience in discerning investment opportunities, noting that consistent success implies insufficient risk-taking.

The day’s second speaker was Mr. Vineet Agrawal, Founder of Jiraaf Investments. He drew attention to the importance of staying updated on industry trends and encouraged a mindset shift from being solely an employee to recognizing entrepreneurship as a valuable opportunity. Mr. Vineet stated, ” If you are building a company, you just need one guy to back you up. In the realm of Private Equity and Venture Capital, I feel the industry will persist, and the impact of AI on investment decisions will become increasingly pronounced.”

The day’s third speaker was Mr. Sumit Agrawal, Head of Finance at Cheil India (Samsung Group). He highlighted the pivotal role of promoters in Venture Capital dynamics, emphasizing the need to prioritize winning assets, concentrating on the crucial 20%. A prudent investment approach involves avoiding allocating good money to bad investments. Mr. Sumit Agrawal also shared his Success Mantra, “Exit at the Right Time and Right Space”.

Following the insightful presentations by distinguished speakers, the eagerly anticipated question and answer session unfolded, featuring the inquisitive minds of XIM University. Engaging questions focused on Markets, Private Equity, and the evolving dynamics of Venture Capital.

The summit concluded with an ending note by Prof. D.V. Ramana, Professor of Accounting, XIM, and a vote of thanks from Anmol Dutt Lakhera, the X-FIN coordinator.