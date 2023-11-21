XIM hosts Annual Business Conclave: ENVISION’23

XIM Bhubaneswar conducted the Annual Business Conclave: ENVISION 2023, hosted by X-SYS: The Systems Association of XIM Bhubaneswar. This year the theme was “Innovation Imperative: Pioneering Disruptive Technologies for Business Leadership”.

The event was hosted on 19th November 2023 and was graced with the presence of Mr. Satya Shankar Mahapatra, Director-Risk Advisory, Deloitte; Mr. Anshuman Nath, Presales Solution Architect, Rackspace Technology; Mr. Ayan Acharya, Global Program Director, Digital Consulting, HCL Tech; Mr. Biswajit Kumar Mahapatra, Associate Director, Operations, WNS; who shared their valuable insights with the audience.

The session commenced with the speakers lighting the lamp, followed by Mr. Bhaskar Basu, moderator for the day, addressing the audience. The first speaker of the day, Mr. Ayan Acharya, Global Program Director, Digital Consulting, HCL Tech, started with discussing about the latest disruptive technology trends comprising Nanotech, Quantum Computing, Neuroscience etc. He emphasized how retail and logistics innovations are changing lives of people. Mr. Ayan mentioned, “Digital transformation is how you harness the power of digitalization to run a successful business organization. “ Furthermore, he highlighted the role of digitization in an enterprise and the shift to digital era.

The day’s second speaker was Mr. Satya Shankar Mahapatra, Director-Risk Advisory, Deloitte. He drew attention to the future trends in banking – Risk & Analytics, and highlighted the use cases of big data and automation in financial world. Mr. Satya stated, “Generative AI can enable banks to increase digitization at a faster pace through code assistance. “ He concluded his speech by navigating the audience into the deep world of generative A.I. and its use cases in the industry.

The day’s third speaker was Mr. Biswajit Kumar Mahapatra, Associate Director, Operations, WNS. He dwelled into the deep ocean of data and data analysis, and emphasized how it is shaping the decisions of companies. He further touched upon the cloud platform use cases and data capturing. He also shared his view on popular belief that disruption doesn’t happen in a day; instead, it takes time. Mr. Biswajit stated, “Identification of current and potential disruptive technologies is necessary for industry leaders. “

The day’s final speaker was Mr. Anshuman Nath, Presales Solution Architect, Rackspace Technology. He highlighted the pivotal role of cloud computing and how it is enabling a new pace of innovation. Furthermore, he highlighted the role of Multi-Cloud Paradigm and differentiated between public and private cloud utilities. Mr. Anshuman ended his speech by stated, “Cloud is for everyone, not for everything. ”

Following the insightful presentations by distinguished speakers, the much-anticipated question and answer session unfolded, featuring the inquisitive minds of XIM University. Engaging questions focused on Artificial Intelligence, Role of Big Data, and the innovations happening in the industry.

The summit concluded with an ending note by Prof. Bhaskar Basu, Professor of Systems and I.T., XIM, and a vote of thanks from Satya Swarup Jena, the X-SYS coordinator.