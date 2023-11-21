TPSODL Launches its Sixth Customer Relation Centre in Aska, Enhancing Customer Experience

Berhampur, November: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited, a joint venture between Tata Power and Odisha Government, launched its latest Customer Relation Centre (CRC) in Aska. Mr. Sanjay Banga, President of Tata Power Transmission and Distribution Services (T&D) inaugurated it in presence of Amit Garg, CEO of TPSODL and other senior officials. The inauguration marked a significant milestone in enhancing customer service and engagement and creating employment opportunities for the local youths.

The CRC in Aska will serve as a centralized hub for the swift resolution of customer requests, complaints, queries, and bill payments, providing a seamless experience for consumers. Equipped with highly trained staff, the CRC also supports essential amenities such as drinking water, air conditioning, washrooms, a waiting area, query management system, senior citizen dedicated desk, self-service kiosk, and an LED screen for various information displays. Additionally, the CRC actively promotes awareness on energy conservation, wild life protection, digital avenues, security, and safety through informative posters and banners.

Mr. Sanjay Banga, President (T&D) expressed his enthusiasm about the new CRC, stating, “This Customer Relation Centre is a testament to our commitment to customer satisfaction and service excellence. It will strengthen our focus on providing a one-stop solution for all customer needs.”

Amit Garg, CEO of TPSODL, says, “Our goal is to create a positive and convenient experience for our customers. The Aska CRC, with its comprehensive facilities and services, aligns with our vision of fostering strong customer relationships.”

This is the sixth CRC of TPSODL, with the previous five located in Berhampur (All Women), Jeypore, Paralakhemundi, Rayagada, and Hinjlicut.