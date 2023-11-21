Fincare Small Finance Bank extends footprint in Orissa with debut branch at Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, November 21, 2023: Fincare Small Finance Bank, respected for its innovative and inclusive digital banking theme, is pleased to introduce its latest branch in the thriving city of Bhubaneswar, often referred to as the ‘Temple City’ of India. Bhubaneswar, located along the eastern coast, is one of India’s fastest-growing urban centers, marked by substantial economic progress beyond its traditional base in agriculture and government services, experiencing significant growth in sectors like IT, education, healthcare, and manufacturing.

This milestone marks a significant step in the Bank’s journey to expand its footprint and empower the community with comprehensive banking services tailored to meet the diverse needs of rural, mass retail as well as affluent customers belonging to diverse economic activities, thus creating a conducive environment for banking services.

Fincare Small Finance Bank’s expansion into Orissa is a testament to its mission of driving financial inclusion and personalized banking. With the rising income levels and diverse economic activities in the region, the bank aims to boost economic growth and development of the state through its unique banking services.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajeev Yadav, MD & CEO at Fincare Small Finance Bank, said, “We are thrilled to introduce our new banking branch in Bhubaneswar, marking a pivotal step in our commitment to advancing financial inclusion. This expansion signifies our unwavering dedication to empowering the region’s industrial sector and its thriving economy by delivering top-tier, tailored banking solutions to our valued clients. We are eager to embark on this journey in Bhubaneswar and look forward to forging lasting partnerships that contribute significantly to the region’s economic prosperity.”

The newly launched banking outlet in Bhubaneswar shall offer a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, ranging from savings account, fixed deposit, loans as well as digital banking solutions, designed to simplify banking and enhance convenience for customers.

As Fincare Small Finance Bank embarks on this exciting chapter, it reaffirms its commitment to being a trusted financial partner for the households as well as the industrial and commercial sectors of Orissa and providing a delightful banking experience.

As of 31st March 2023, the Bank has a network of 1,231 banking outlets spread across 19 states and three union territories, covering 338 districts and 57,186 villages. The Bank serves 42+ Lakh customers and has a workforce of 14,000+.