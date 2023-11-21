Jio launches JioAirFiber services in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Reliance Jio, the world’s largest private mobile data network, today announced the launch of the JioAirFiber services, its integrated end-to-end solution for world-class latest home entertainment, smart home services and high-speed broadband, in Odisha.

JioAirFiber will overcome the challenges of last-mile connectivity and connect every home and small business, which earlier didn’t have access to quality home broadband, due to the complexities and delays involved in extending optical-fiber to their premises.

As JioAirFiber services go live in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, all homes, and businesses across both the cities will be able now enjoy world-class latest home entertainment, broadband and digital experience, delivered through one integrated service. With commencement of the services, several JioAirFiber connections have been established at customer premises in both the cities. Jio Odisha Business Head Pradeep Rout handed over the first JioAirFiber connection to a scientist, at the premises of CSIR – Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (CSIR-IMMT), Bhubaneswar.

This milestone marks a significant enhancement to the digital landscape in Odisha, enabling homes to experience seamless integration of Jio’s AirFiber technology with top-notch fiber and mobility services. The rollout of Jio AirFiber in Odisha follows its nationwide launch on Ganesh Chaturthi, further solidifying Jio’s commitment to providing cutting-edge connectivity solutions to communities across the country.

JioAirFiber provides an opportunity to TV or broadband users to upgrade to a world-class latest home entertainment, broadband and digital experience, delivered through one integrated service. JioAirFiber plans offer unlimited data at 30 Mbps speed for Rs 599, 100 Mbps speed plans at Rs 899 and Rs 1199. All these plans offer 550+ digital TV channels and subscription to popular OTT apps. While 14 popular OTT platforms are available with Rs. 599 and Rs. 899 plans, the Rs. 1199 plan offers access to 16+ popular OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Jio Cinema Premium.

JioAirFiber to provide the best-in-class value proposition & plans as JioFiber and will enable:

Digital Entertainment All leading 550+ Digital TV Channels: All your favourite TV channels available in high-definition Catch-up TV: Users can now go back as long as they want and pull out their favourite shows The most popular 16+ OTT Apps: JioAirFiber users get free access to the leading OTT apps. Users can also utilize this subscription and use the apps across any device of their choice such as TV, Laptop, Mobile or Tablet.

Broadband Indoor WiFi Service: Jio’s reliable WiFi connectivity and high-speed broadband experience in every corner of your house or business premise. Smart Home service: Cloud PC for Education and Work-from-home Security and Surveillance solutions Healthcare Education Smart Home IOT Gaming Home Networking