World Science Day observed at STPI-Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Software Technology Parks of India-Bhubaneswar organised visit of School on the occasion of World Science Day which is observed worldwide on 10th of November 2021. In this occasion, around hundred students from two reputed Schools of the City like DAV CS Pur and Sai International School visited the STPI ELITE facility. The Students witnessed modern State-of-the-art facilities like Electropreneur Park (ESDM Incubation), Digital Fabrication Lab (Set up in collaboration with Fab Foundation, MIT, USA) and Tier III Data Centre which are being set up to promote Start-ups & Innovation as well as to cater the need of IT exporting units, Start-ups, Professional, Students & Researchers in the State.

The objective of the Program is to exhibit STPI’s facilities and services among School Students to make them abreast on the Technological Innovation which has taken place as well as to encourage them for Innovation, to be Creative as well as to aspire for an Innovation led Entrepreneurship in future. During the visit, a IT quiz completion was held among students and the top performers were presented with Certificates.

It is pertinent to mention that, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India was set up with distinct focus of promoting IT/ITES/ESDM Industries and boosting the export Software and IT services from the country. Since inception, STPI is working in the forefront for bringing entrepreneurial revolution, start-up and innovation and becomes a key driver for several of the flagship programs of Government such as Digital India, Make in India & Make in Odisha. At present, STPI has 61 Centres across the country including four Operational STPI centres at Bhubaneswar, Rourkela & Berhampur & Balasore in the State of Odisha engaged primarily for boosting IT exports and fostering innovation.

Addressing the Students after presentation of Certificates to the top performers on the occasion of World Science day, Shri Manas Panda, Director, STPI-Bhubaneswar enlightened about the seminal role played by STPI to fulfil the vision of Government to drive the rise of India as an Innovation Hub and make the country a global leader in Technological Innovation though grooming of young mind & talents.