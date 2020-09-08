World Physiotherapy Day at Sundargarh

Regular exercise, Yoga and Physiotherapy necessary to maintain body fitness

• World Physiotherapy Day 2020 Theme: Rehabilitation after COVID-19

• District wide celebration of World Physiotherapy Day in Sundargarh

• Advanced Rehabilitation Centre – Boon for the differently abled of Western Odisha

Sundargarh, 8 September 2020: World Physiotherapy Day was observed on Tuesday, at the district level, held at MCH Centre of District HQ Hospital, Sundargarh. The event was also being celebrated across the district with special awareness programs at all blocks and Community Health Centres.

The district-wide awareness program was outlined under the direct supervision of the collector Sundargarh and with the guidance of the CDMO.

The function was attended by District Medical Officer (MS) Dr Purnachandra Sahu, District Public Health Officer Dr Kahnu Charan Nayak, Nodal Officer of the Advanced Rehabilitation Center Dr Prabhakar Bal, DPM Dr Deepak Mohanty, Yoga Teacher Shankar Agrawal. RBSK Manager Prashant Parija conducted the program.

“With the help of state-of-the-art physiotherapy treatment, today we can address some of the most pressing health issues. In addition, not only does a patient need physiotherapy, exercise and yoga, but we all need to exercise and do yoga regularly to stay healthy,” said Dr. Purnachandra Sahu at the occaison.

Five people who recovered from COVID-19 were honoured on the occasion. They were encouraged to donate plasma in order to save lives of critically ill coronavirus affected. A video on robotic physiotherapy treatment and artificial limb transplantation being provided at the Advanced Rehabilitation Centre (ARC) Sundargarh was also played during the event.

The event was organized by the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), DSSO, RBSK, IPU and the Advanced Rehabilitation Centre (ARC) Sundargarh.Every year, September 8 is celebrated as World Physiotherapy Day. This year’s theme is ‘Rehabilitation after COVID-19’.

“Physiotherapy has played a key role in the recovery of COVID-19, including other serious illnesses. “A physiotherapist can guide on what kind of exercise a person who is being treated for Covid can do. Moreover, everybody needs to exercise every day to stay healthy,” said District Public Health Officer, Dr. Kahnu Charan Nayak.

ARC, Sundargarh – Boon for the Differently abled in Western Odisha

The district administration of Sundargarh has set up an Advanced Rehabilitation Centre at District HQ. Hospital, under SSEPD Department, Govt. of Odisha, and with the financial support of District Mineral Foundation (DMF). Beneficiaries from six districts of western Odisha, including Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Bolangir and Bargarh, are offered robotics assisted therapy and post trauma rehabilitation and treatment at the centre.

With the help of advanced robotic physiotherapy services and modern artificial limb implantation, the centre has proven to be a gift for the beneficiaries. People with brain stroke, cerebral palsy, and spinal cord injuries may seek treatment here. In particular, physiotherapy services are free of cost for all. Moreover, PWDs with household income of less than Rs 2,40,000 per annum, BPL card holders, ration card holders and beneficiaries receiving disability pension can also avail free artificial limbs and prosthesis services.

Beneficiaries can call the Sundergarh District Helpline for availing advanced physiotherapy treatment and rehabilitation services. The toll-free number is 011-41182138.

Related

comments