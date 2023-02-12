World Odisha Society Pays Rich Tribute to Naba Das

Bhubaneswar: World Odisha Society (WOS) paid rich tributes to former Health Minister of Odisha Naba Das. In a condolence message WOS’s Chairman Kishore Dwibedi expresses shock and sorrow over Shri Das’s tragic and untimely death. Describing Shri Das as one of the rarest Visionary, Action centric and pragmatic leader of Odisha, Shri Dwibedi observed that his absence has created an irreparable void for the State. Paying glowing homage WOS mentions that Odisha has lost a stalwart Statesman, who has been intensely serving the common masses cutting across political spectrum. As the health Minister he was instrumental in earning National and International appreciation for the state due to his active and able Covid management during the corona pandemic and shall be long remembered added WOS. Particularly his effort in importing oxygens from abroad and developing ultramodern healthcare facilities to minimise death toll was spectacular and praiseworthy mentioned Shri Dwibedi. At personal level since Shri Das was like a younger brother and close well wisher of his family, it will be difficult to forget their fond interactions, Shri Dwibedi said. Recalling Shri Das’s visit to his Bhubaneswar residence during the prime covid time and spending almost three hours in discussing health infrastructure and services throws much light about Shri Das’s personal bonding and greatness, Shri Dwibedi elaborated. Shri Dwibedi prayed Lord Jagannath to rest Shri Das’s eternal soul in permanent peace and provide enough strength and patience to his wife, son, daughter and other family members to bear this huge tragedy and colossal loss.