World Implant Expo 2023: Transformative Dental Solutions Unveiled in Kochi

Kochi: The World Implant Expo 2023, a pioneering global conference uniting dental experts worldwide, is set to take place from the 26th to the 28th of this month at Hotel Le Méridien, Kochi. Dedicated to the advancement of dental implant practices, the three-day event will host renowned implantologists from around the globe, focusing on skill enhancement, knowledge enrichment, and the theme of ‘Converting Implant Failures to Success: Managing Complications.’

Organized by Dentist Channel along with Smile USA Academy, ADA CERP USA, Pace Academy USA, Roseman University USA, and LZK FFS Germany, this event marks the first-ever Global Conference of Dental Implantologists hosted in Kerala.

“Over forty distinguished implantologists will share insights during the expo, unofficially setting a world record with continuous sessions on the same topic for three days—a testament to the event’s global appeal. A previous online edition, attracting over twelve thousand professionals and earning a spot in the India Book of Records, laid the groundwork for this unique feat”,said Mr. Melvin Medonca, Expo Marketing Director and CEO of Dentist Channel. Mr. Aboobaker Siddiq, COO of Dentist Channel emphasized the exceptional opportunity for dental college students and professionals to engage with leading experts in seminars.

In a special pre-expo event on November 25, delegates will visit Dentcare Dental Lab in Muvattupuzha, recognized as Asia’s largest dental lab, producing a diverse range of over 450 dental products. Dr. George Abraham MDS, MBA, Technical Head at Dentcare Dental Lab, will lead a session on ‘Digital Implant Prosthetics: A Laboratory Perspective.’

The distinguished lineup of participants includes Dr. Shankar Iyer, World Implant Expo Chairman and Malo Smile USA Director & Clinical Assistant Professor, Rutgers University New Jersey, Dr. Aditi Nanda Chair, Scientific Committee, World Implant Expo 2023 Assistant Professor Prosthodontics, CDER, AIIMS New Delhi , Padmasree Prof. Dr. Mahesh Verma, Emeritus MAIDS Professor and GGSIP University Vice Chancellor New Delhi, Dr. Sammy Noumbissi USA, Dr. Mike E. Calderon USA, Dr. Souheil Hussaini UAE, Dr. Shallen Verma UAE, Dr. Med.Dent.Vladitsis Greece, Mr. Anastasios Papanikolaou from Athens, Dr. Ashwini Padhye, Dr. Saloni Mistry, among other prominent personalities.