NRRI Makes History: Unveils Nine Revolutionary Rice Varieties Across India in a Single Year

Bhubaneswar: The ICAR National Rice Research Institute (NRRI) in India has reached a ground-breaking achievement by introducing nine innovative rice varieties through the Central Variety Release Committee (CVRC) in a single year. These varieties includes: CR Dhan 807, CR Dhan 804, CR Dhan 808, CR Dhan 211, CR Dhan 212, CR Dhan 214, CR Dhan 322, CR Dhan 329 and CR Dhan 331. Identified by the Varietal Identification Committee of the All India Coordinated Research Project on Rice (AICRIP) during its annual meeting in Jorhat, Assam, these varieties received approval from the Central Sub Committee for Crop Standard, Notification, and Release of Varieties on November 21, 2023.

Individually tailored for two to seven states, these varieties collectively span eleven states: Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. Notably, three of the released varieties exhibit climate resilience with a focus on drought tolerance.

Leading the pack is CR Dhan 807, a pioneering non-basmati rice variety that boasts herbicide tolerance to Imazethapyr and drought. This non-GMO breakthrough, a result of indigenous efforts, is anticipated to significantly reduce rice cultivation costs, requiring up to 50% less labour compared to conventional transplanted rice. Released in six states, CR Dhan 807 serves as a replacement for the popular Sahbhagidhan variety.

Another standout is CR Dhan 804, a fine-grained variety resilient to both submergence and drought. Released in seven states, it is positioned as an ideal substitute for the widely favored export-grade rice, IR64. Additionally, CR Dhan 808, tolerant to drought, has been released for Bihar and Jharkhand, specifically designed for early direct seeded conditions, replacing the popular Anjali variety.

Introducing three aerobic varieties, CR Dhan 211, CR Dhan 212, and CR Dhan 214, tailored for cultivation with limited irrigation in Bihar and Odisha. CR Dhan 214, with an additional release in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, offers versatility in adaptation.

For irrigated ecologies in Gujarat and Maharashtra, three high-yielding varieties, CR Dhan 322, CR Dhan 329, and CR Dhan 331, have been introduced. Particularly noteworthy is the exceptional head rice recovery (HRR) of 66-70% for raw rice, surpassing industrial standards. CR Dhan 331, with a remarkable HRR of 70%, features short bold grains, while CR Dhan 322, with long slender grains, achieves a 67% HRR for raw rice.

These nine varieties are the result of extensive blind multilocation testing conducted nationwide under the All India Coordinated Research Project on Rice. Beyond the central releases, NRRI has additionally developed and released eleven varieties exclusively for Odisha in 2023, marking an unprecedented accomplishment. The institute continues to standardize production and protection technologies, supplying breeder seeds and collaborating with Farmers’ Producer Organizations (FPOs) and private sectors to ensure widespread availability of these ground-breaking seeds to stakeholders. The institute’s success stands as a testament to the dedicated efforts of its scientists and supporting staff, guided by the leadership of past and present directors, with crucial support from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.