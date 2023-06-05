World Environment Day 2023 Celebrated at JSP Barbil, Tensa and Kasia Units

Joda/Barbil: Jindal Steel & Power celebrated World Environment Day 2023 on June 5 at its Barbil Pellet Plant, Tensa and Kasia Mines. This year World Environment Day is being celebrated globally on the theme of ‘Beat Plastic Polutions’ and is a reminder that people’s actions on plastic pollution matter.

To mark this occasion, tree plantation drives, awareness rallies, and drawing & essay competitions among the colony children were organized at various locations of the units. Respective Unit Heads, Sri Purushotham M D, Pellet Plant, Sri Pramod Kumar Patra, Kasia Mines and Sri Kamalakanta Nanda, Tensa Mines along with Sr. Executives, employees and their family members participated in these events with zeal and zest. The programs were driven by the EMD and Horticulture Departments.

The social arm of Jindal Steel & Power, JSP Foundation too organized various awareness programs in villages at the periphery. The nearby school children, general public, Sarpanch and Samiti Members eagerly supported these events aimed towards protecting the environment for the next generation.

In his tweet on World Environment Day, Sri Naveen Jindal, Chairman of JSP, said, “Let’s pledge to nurture the planet that nurtures us. Small steps lead to great journeys; let’s reduce, reuse, and recycle. We always must remember, there’s no Planet B.”

Greeting the countrymen, the Chairperson of JSP Foundation, Smt. Shallu Jindal said, “Let’s protect our Planet by beating plastics that cause irreparable damages to Oceans, soil and forests. JSP Foundation which aligns its programme to 16 out of 17 USDG is dedicated to Eco Restoration to protect People and the Planet. We are strongly pursuing the theme of WED 2023 in all our projects across India.”